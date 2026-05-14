Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.8667.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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