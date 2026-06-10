Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASO. Barclays boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.44.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 322,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,632. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Academy Sports and Outdoors

Here are the key news stories impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Academy Sports reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.93, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.44 billion matched expectations and grew 6.7% year over year. Comparable sales rose 2.9%, e-commerce sales jumped 17.4%, and new-store performance was strong. Article Title

Academy Sports reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.93, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.44 billion matched expectations and grew 6.7% year over year. Comparable sales rose 2.9%, e-commerce sales jumped 17.4%, and new-store performance was strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance, with EPS now projected at $6.40-$6.80 versus the prior Street view of about $6.31, and revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion. Investors typically view raised guidance as a sign management expects momentum to continue. Article Title

The company raised FY 2026 guidance, with EPS now projected at $6.40-$6.80 versus the prior Street view of about $6.31, and revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion. Investors typically view raised guidance as a sign management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Operational details were also constructive: traffic and average ticket both improved, GAAP EPS rose 17.6%, adjusted EPS increased 22.4%, and the company opened two new stores, signaling continued expansion. Article Title

Operational details were also constructive: traffic and average ticket both improved, GAAP EPS rose 17.6%, adjusted EPS increased 22.4%, and the company opened two new stores, signaling continued expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and transcripts highlighted the same earnings beat and upbeat sales acceleration thesis, reinforcing the market’s positive read-through rather than adding new downside risk. Article Title

Several follow-up articles and transcripts highlighted the same earnings beat and upbeat sales acceleration thesis, reinforcing the market’s positive read-through rather than adding new downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that consumers may remain under pressure through 2026, which could limit discretionary spending and temper the pace of future growth. Article Title

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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