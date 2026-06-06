CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: CRWD were down about 4% the day after the cybersecurity company delivered what was, by fundamental metrics, a strong earnings report. For the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year, CrowdStrike delivered a beat on the top and bottom lines and raised its guidance.

Revenue of $1.39B was up 26% year over year (YOY). Get CrowdStrike alerts: Sign Up

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 was a gain of over 50% YOY.

51% of customers now use 6+ modules.

Net new annual recurring revenue totaled $255.8 million.

Record free cash flow hit $468.5 million.

One of the report's strongest elements was the $6 million increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the company’s Falcon platform. That was better than expected, but apparently not enough to satisfy investors.

However, this appears to be a case where high-frequency trading platforms sell first and discern later. With CRWD up sharply in the last three months, algorithms were looking for a stronger number than they got. But if investors look past the noise, the outlook for CrowdStrike and other cybersecurity stocks is bullish.

A Beat That Wasn't Enough

To be fair, the selloff wasn't purely about CrowdStrike—it also reflected a market already on edge. CrowdStrike’s report came on a day when the market sold off on concerns over a re-escalation of hostilities with Iran, as well as a revenue miss by Broadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO that stoked concerns about a frothy artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

Cybersecurity stocks aren’t immune to AI fears. The concern is that the current business models of companies, such as CrowdStrike, will be less viable in an AI-driven future. Specifically, that AI tools will allow companies to automate the tasks that once required cybersecurity products.

If that’s the case, then the future valuation of cybersecurity stocks would be called into question. But how big a concern is this?

The global cybersecurity market is currently valued at approximately $215 billion and is expected to grow by a CAGR of 14.8% through 2033. AI is compounding the problem by expanding the threat matrix.

For example, enterprises now have to consider copilots, agents, and model integrations as potential avenues for exposure to threats from bad actors. That means there will be a need for sophisticated products like those CrowdStrike can deliver. In that scenario, CrowdStrike and other companies like it become more valuable, not less.

When Good Enough Isn’t Good Enough

The $6 million growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) was up 24% YOY. This was the third consecutive quarter of accelerating YOY growth. However, in terms of total dollars, the $6 million was significantly less than the two prior quarters, which came in between $15 million and $29 million.

It seems to be an overreaction. It's logical to expect that CrowdStrike and other cybersecurity companies will face tougher comparisons after a year in which demand for cybersecurity tools exploded higher.

A Timely Split

As part of the company’s earnings report, CrowdStrike announced a 4-for-1 stock split. The split will take place after the market closes on July 1. At that time, shareholders of record as of June 25, 2026, will receive three additional shares of CRWD for every share they own. CRWD will begin trading on the new split-adjusted basis on July 2.

The stock split does nothing to materially address valuation concerns about CRWD, and there are reasons to buy the stock at current prices. But at a time when investors are concerned about market froth, the stock split could have a psychological effect, making CRWD feel more accessible to retail investors.

The Stock Was Due for a Breather

A more likely reason for the CRWD selloff is more fundamental. The stock has increased by more than 60% in the last three months. That was after a steep slide from November 2025 into March 2026. That selloff was likely overdone, and the snapback rally also likely got ahead of itself.

However, an 60% run in three months is the kind of move that invites profit-taking regardless of fundamentals. That's likely what investors are seeing now.

Analysts have a consensus Moderate Buy rating on CRWD with a $680.98 price target that is roughly flat with the price as of this writing. That’s after the dip, suggesting there could be more short-term pressure on the stock.

Adding to the bullish case, nearly a dozen analysts tracked by MarketBeat weighed in on CRWD in the days after earnings. In each case, the new price target was significantly higher than the consensus target. That suggests that this is current pullback will be a buy-the-dip opportunity.

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