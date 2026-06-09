Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 10.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.8640. Approximately 438,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,451,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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