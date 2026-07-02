SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear

Not many stocks in the market can boast the kind of 10-day stretch SanDisk Corporation NASDAQ: SNDK has had. Between June 22 and June 24, shares of the memory and storage giant dropped a full 20% from an intraday high to an intraday low, only to snap back with a 24% single-session pop the very next day.

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Just a few days later, the stock dropped another 18% over two sessions, before bouncing back 19% between June 29 and June 30. And then yesterday, shares slumped another 10%, leaving them trading around $2,032.

For most stocks, that kind of price action would be a serious cause for concern. For SanDisk, though, the pattern is arguably telling investors something rather different. Every time the shares have sold off hard in recent weeks, buyers have appeared almost immediately with enough force to push the stock back up. That kind of behavior doesn't happen by accident and is actually a very bullish dynamic to see right now.

What’s Driving the Recent Volatility in SanDisk Stock?

Before getting into why the setup is more encouraging than it looks, it's worth understanding what's actually been driving the selling pressure. The honest answer is that not much of it has been specifically about SanDisk. Instead, the drops have been driven largely by broader weakness across the tech and AI space, where bigger fears have been building.

The benchmark NASDAQ index itself fell around 5% between June 22 and June 24, and is still down more than 2.5% from the June 22 close. The primary concerns have been mounting fears about the enormous amount of debt-funded AI infrastructure spending, alongside worries that the Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for longer than the market had hoped.

Neither of those is a SanDisk-specific issue, but a stock that's had the kind of run SanDisk has enjoyed over the past 12 months, where it’s enjoyed gains of almost 4,300%, is always going to be one of the more exposed names when the broader mood turns.

The Bounces Say More Than the Drops

The setup becomes intriguing here. Although SanDisk experienced several sharp declines over the past two weeks, each was quickly followed by a remarkably strong rebound. Notably, there was a 24% surge in a single session from June 24 to June 25, and a 19% bounce between June 29 and June 30.

That kind of price action doesn't happen in stocks that the market doesn't want to own. It happens in stocks, where there's a wall of buyers waiting on the sidelines for exactly the pullbacks sellers create. In other words, the drops are being interpreted by long-term buyers as an opportunity, not a warning, and the sheer force of the bounces is proof that the underlying demand for the stock is not just intact, but arguably stronger than ever.

Compare that to what usually happens when a stock lacks that kind of conviction, such as Qualcomm Inc NASDAQ: QCOM. Sharp declines get met with tepid bounces, and each new low tends to invite fresh selling rather than fresh buying. That's the opposite of what's happening with SanDisk right now.

Bank of America Just Told Us Why SanDisk Buyers Keep Showing Up

Sandisk Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$1,684.24

-13.90% Downside Moderate Buy

Based on 25 Analyst Ratings Current Price $1,956.15 High Forecast $3,250.00 Average Forecast $1,684.24 Low Forecast $235.00 Sandisk Stock Forecast Details

Perhaps the clearest confirmation of the underlying story came from Wall Street this week. Even as SanDisk shares remained volatile, analysts continued to look through the recent swings and focus on the longer-term NAND supply-demand setup. Bank of America raised its price target on the stock to $2,500 and reiterated its Buy rating, citing expectations that the NAND supply-demand imbalance will persist through calendar 2027 and that pricing will remain strong for longer.

That view fits with the broader analyst backdrop. SanDisk currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive even after the stock’s enormous run and recent volatility.

The reasoning is compelling. The supply crunch driving SanDisk’s extraordinary run this year has not disappeared. If anything, analysts see signs that tight NAND conditions could last longer than earlier bull cases had assumed.

That helps explain why every drop has been met with quick and forceful buying. The buyers stepping in may not simply be chasing short-term bounces. Some appear to be positioning for a supply-demand story that could continue well into next year.

The Bigger Picture: SanDisk Bulls Still Look in Control

To be sure, SanDisk isn't a stock for the faint-hearted, and yesterday's 10% drop is a reminder that the volatility is very real. There's always the risk that the broader tech sell-off could gain steam, and stocks priced for as much success as SanDisk is right now do stand to get hit hardest if and when the mood eventually sours.

But until then, while volatility might look scary on the surface, the market’s recent reaction confirms that the bulls remain firmly in control.

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