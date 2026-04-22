Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $822.8930 million for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company's stock worth $67,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company's stock worth $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,440,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,236,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,954,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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