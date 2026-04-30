Acadia Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,427 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average daily volume of 1,614 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Key Acadia Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadia Healthcare this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,943 shares of the company's stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,936,396 shares of the company's stock worth $47,945,000 after buying an additional 568,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,417,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 681,278 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 164.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 6,118,652 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.89 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Further Reading

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