Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock's previous close.

AKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 86,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,557. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,503.12. This represents a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,389 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company's stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadia Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadia Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Acadia Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here