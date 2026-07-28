Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.240-1.260 EPS.

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Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AKR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,040. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at $208,503.12. This represents a 72.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AKR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Further Reading

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