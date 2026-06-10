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Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Acadia Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Acadia Realty Trust shares rose on heavy trading after Truist Financial increased its price target to $24 from $23 and maintained a buy rating. The stock still finished lower on the day, last trading around $21.65.
  • Several analysts have recently turned more constructive on AKR, with multiple firms raising price targets and ratings. The stock now carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $23.50.
  • The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting $0.22 EPS versus the $0.05 estimate and revenue of $102.99 million above forecasts. It also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, implying a 3.7% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,122,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session's volume of 1,194,647 shares.The stock last traded at $21.6460 and had previously closed at $22.53.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,503.12. This trade represents a 72.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 90.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Acadia Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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