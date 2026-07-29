Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.8540, with a volume of 82215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.36 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.260 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at $208,503.12. This represents a 72.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $139,802,000 after acquiring an additional 632,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $114,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,553 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,755,928 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $77,147,000 after purchasing an additional 717,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,351,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,848,000 after purchasing an additional 442,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Further Reading

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