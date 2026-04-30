Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Buy Rating

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the company's current price.

AKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

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Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AKR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 637,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 241.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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