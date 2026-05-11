Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $149,353.05 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL - Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 12,931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $149,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 46,346 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $525,563.64.

On Thursday, March 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 172,943 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,361.91.

On Thursday, March 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 3,766 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $42,819.42.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 157,349 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,790,631.62.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 3,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $36,552.56.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 180,671 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $2,074,103.08.

On Monday, March 9th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 228,262 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $2,595,338.94.

On Friday, March 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 60,952 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $716,186.00.

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Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.9%

ACEL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 351,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,477. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $940.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $351.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 13.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,415 shares of the company's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 252.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,521 shares of the company's stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,054 shares of the company's stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACEL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

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