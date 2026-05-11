MercadoLibre Boldly Invests in Growth: Discount Deepens

MercadoLibre NASDAQ: MELI reported a robust Q1 result, but only one problem. The company’s margin contracted, and guidance expects the hit to continue, leaving investors feeling a bit squeamish.

MercadoLibre Today MELI MercadoLibre $1,557.30 -75.22 (-4.61%) 52-Week Range $1,536.71 ▼ $2,645.22 P/E Ratio 41.10 Price Target $2,465.33 Add to Watchlist

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However, this company has followed a spend-first, grow-later model while fleshing out its robust Latin American eCommerce empire. Spending has been focused on ecosystem, fulfillment, merchant, and consumer acquisition.

The net result is that growth continues to impress, and the bent on spending can be controlled. This stock is moving lower on emotion—not fundamentals—and is setting up for a solid rebound in the near future. According to CFO Martín de los Santos, the impact is profitable.

While spending is up, it is by choice, offset by declining operating costs in maturing markets.

MercadoLibre Outperforms in Q1, Metrics Point to Acceleration

MercadoLibre had a solid Q1 2026 with revenue growing by nearly 50% to $8.85 billion. The top line outpaced MarketBeat’s consensus figure by more than 625 basis points (bps), with strength across the platform. Brazil was noted several times in the report, but gains were also made in Mexico and other key growth markets, as the company improves penetration and gains share from traditional retailers.

Internal metrics point to acceleration. On the commerce end, total payment volume increased by 50%, items sold by 47%, and the number of items per client increased by 16%. On the fintech side, the company’s credit portfolio grew by 87% as consumers leaned into card services, monthly active users increased by 29%, and assets under management increased by 77%.

Even the margin news wasn't bad. The company reported another contraction, but offset the weakness with revenue strength. The net result was $8.23 in GAAP earnings, 3 cents better than expected, with revenue strength expected to continue. Assuming the 2026 spending plans deliver the same results as in the past, the likely outcome is that MELI continues to drive hypergrowth and cash flow across its network, outperforming on a quarterly basis.

Analysts' Sentiment Weighs on Market: Rebound Potential Improves

The analyst reaction was to be expected, with numerous price target reductions entering the mix following the release. Trends are pointing to the low end, but even that offers some upside for the market, with as much as 50% upside possible at the consensus target. The market will likely struggle with traction until analyst trends improve. Until then, the group of 19 MarketBeat tracks rates MELI as a Moderate Buy with 78% Buy-side bias, and institutions to which the analysts cater are buying.

Data reveals institutions owning nearly 90% of MercadoLibre stock and buying on balance over the trailing 12 months. Their activity ramped sequentially into Q1 2026, only pausing in early Q2 to wait for the release. The likely outcome is that institutions continue accumulating on balance, as the fundamental story has only strengthened. MELI will likely slow spending in the coming years, improve its margins, and generate considerable cash flow for its investors over time.

MercadoLibre’s balance sheet provides no red flags. The company is well-capitalized, has little to no significant long-term debt, and has improving equity. The biggest risk is execution, but it appears small at this time, though there are still hurdles to cross. The company’s rapid credit portfolio expansion exposes it to rising consumer risk, as evidenced by its growing debt write-offs, and there is concern that the situation will worsen.

MELI Stock Sets Fresh Low: Oversold and Ready to Rebond

MELI’s stock price action moved lower and set a fresh low following the release, but indicators, including MACD and stochastic, suggest the downtrend is nearing an end. They diverge from the lows, highlighting underlying market strength and suggesting the bulls are regaining control. The risk is that MELI continues to move lower, potentially hitting $1,400 before the bottom is in. MELI stock will likely hit fresh highs once its rebound begins, underpinned by an expanded marketplace, improved penetration, and margin improvement.

Catalysts include the rapidly expanding fulfillment center network and lower thresholds for free shipping. The combination is driving profitable scale, as revenue leverage offsets the increased cost and improves consumer satisfaction and ongoing business. The company plans to add more than a dozen centers in its core market by year’s end. Fintech is another catalyst, with the company’s portfolio and services integration driving growth. Mercado Pago, the fintech arm, is transitioning from a mere payment platform into a full-service fintech capable of self-sustaining operational growth.

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