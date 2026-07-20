Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company's current price.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC cut their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $192.96.

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Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Accenture has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $291.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 147.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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