2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership

Despite its status as the largest pure-play quantum computing firm by market capitalization, IonQ Inc. NYSE: IONQ has proven not to be the most stable bet in recent weeks. Shares have fallen about 35% in the last month, and despite a strong Q1 2026 in many respects, the firm's losses per share are widening. Add to that a sky-high price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 113.3, and it's clear that, in spite of its wins, IonQ could be ripe for disruption.

While investors may be tempted by other flashy names like D-Wave Quantum Inc. NYSE: QBTS and Rigetti Computing NASDAQ: RGTI—both of which have strengths but also challenges—there is another group of often-overlooked challengers that may warrant closer examination. At the top of this list are Quantinuum NASDAQ: QNT and Quantum Computing Inc. NASDAQ: QUBT.

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Quantinuum: Brand New and Highly Speculative

Two months after its IPO, shares of Quantinuum are up about 18%. The company attracted attention from insiders in the quantum computing space long before it went public, however—NVIDIA's NASDAQ: NVDA major investment last September infused hundreds of millions of dollars, helping to bring the firm's valuation up to $10 billion.

Quantinuum Today QNT Quantinuum $60.81 -5.82 (-8.73%) 52-Week Range $50.10 ▼ $86.79 Price Target $98.75 Add to Watchlist

As a very new quantum company in the public eye, Quantinuum faces a crowded field of competitors that are generally more established. But the firm's momentum, including a recently announced partnership with Rolls-Royce OTCMKTS: RYCEY, the University of Edinburgh, and others, may be accelerating.

Add to that the fact that Quantinuum has demonstrated success with its hardware in terms of fidelity and qubit ratio, and that, thanks in part to NVIDIA's support, the company has several years' worth of cash runway, and Quantinuum becomes a competitor to watch.

Of course, there is still a long way to go toward commercial adoption of the products Quantinuum is developing, which means there are plenty of potential hiccups along the way. Its revenue remains minuscule at under $31 million across all of 2025, despite a market capitalization approaching $18 billion. This places its price-to-sales ratio at an eye-popping 1,01. Even with all of its cash on hand, the company is quickly burning through capital to fund its ambitious R&D programs, putting it at even greater risk of catastrophe.

In a quantum landscape notable for its highly speculative plays, Quantinuum is one of the riskiest ventures at this early stage. Conversely, it may have tremendous potential for those investors willing to take the risk. Wall Street analysts certainly seem to think so, based on 12 Buy ratings and just two Holds, as well as a consensus price target of nearly $99, about 48% above where QNT currently trades.

Quantum Computing: Buying Spree Could Turbocharge Production, But Risks Are High

Larger rival D-Wave has made headlines for its major acquisitions, including a $550-million purchase of Quantum Circuits earlier in 2026, but Quantum Computing has been on a buying spree of its own. The firm completed acquisitions of Luminar Semiconductor and NuCrypt, both photonics or quantum optics companies, in the first quarter of the year. It more recently announced the completed purchase of NHanced Semiconductors, which it called a key step toward "scalable commercial production."

Quantum Computing Today QUBT Quantum Computing $7.96 -0.36 (-4.27%) 52-Week Range $6.18 ▼ $25.84 Price Target $18.33 Add to Watchlist

The firm is able to do this thanks to its strong cash position and backlog, as it ended Q1 2026 with almost $1 billion in cash and investments and a growing backlog of $16 million. Quantum Computing seems to be on the precipice of shifting from a research-focused firm to one attempting to scale its production, and it is buying up smaller firms to fast-track this process.

This may be a positive sign for Quantum Computing, but the proof will be in whether the company can right its operating expenses and generate non-investment income. In Q1, operating expenses climbed by 123% year over year to almost $20 million, leading to a net loss of $4.1 million. All of the added headcount and other M&A-related expenses contributed to compressed margins and anticipated cash burn.

The bigger issue may be that Quantum Computing has yet to fully articulate its commercialization thesis based on its revenue performance. With under $4 million in revenue from core operations last quarter, the firm is still relying on its investments to generate the bulk of its top line. Thus, like QNT above, QUBT shares are highly speculative at this stage. Analysts tend to be a bit more cautious about this firm, assigning it four Buy ratings, two Holds, and one Sell rating. Shares have shed 19% of their value so far this year but have about 120% in analyst-predicted upside potential.

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