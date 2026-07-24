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Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Acco Brands logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Acco Brands announced a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on September 9 to shareholders of record on August 21, with the ex-dividend date also set for August 21.
  • The dividend implies an annualized payout of about $0.30 per share and a 7.5% yield; the company says its payout ratio remains manageable at 27.8%.
  • Acco Brands recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.02 EPS versus an expected loss, and it provided full-year guidance of $0.840-$0.890 EPS for FY 2026.
  • Five stocks we like better than Acco Brands.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Acco Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Acco Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acco Brands to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Acco Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acco Brands stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 586,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Acco Brands has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.93 million. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.76%.Acco Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.280 EPS. Analysts expect that Acco Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Acco Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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Dividend History for Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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