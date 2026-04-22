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Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Accor logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Accor shares gapped down, opening at $10.14 versus the prior close of $10.67 and last trading at $10.125 on light volume of 1,877 shares, putting the stock below its 50‑day ($10.36) and 200‑day ($10.61) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive with an average rating of "Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold); recent actions include Barclays and Morgan Stanley reaffirming overweight and Kepler upgrading to strong‑buy.
  • The company shows modest liquidity and leverage metrics with a current ratio of 1.05, quick ratio of 1.04, and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.77.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.14. Accor shares last traded at $10.1250, with a volume of 1,877 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Accor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accor presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on ACCYY

Accor Stock Up 0.8%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Accor

(Get Free Report)

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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