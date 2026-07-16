Acerinox (ANIOY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Acerinox to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.58). Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Acerinox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acerinox Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acerinox to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Acerinox from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acerinox

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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