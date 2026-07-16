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Acerinox (ANIOY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Acerinox logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Acerinox is expected to report quarterly earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 23, with analysts forecasting $0.15 per share on $1.77 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s last earnings report was weak, with $0.01 EPS versus expectations of $0.59 and revenue of $1.62 billion, well below the $3.88 billion consensus estimate.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but still constructive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating despite recent rating changes from firms including Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Citigroup, and BNP Paribas Exane.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Acerinox to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.58). Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Acerinox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acerinox Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acerinox to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Acerinox from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acerinox

Acerinox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

See Also

Earnings History for Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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