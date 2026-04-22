Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.58. Acerinox shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANIOY

Acerinox Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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