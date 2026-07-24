Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $6.36. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 927,000 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 18,747.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,369,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 4,346,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 311,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,359,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,614 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc NASDAQ: ACHV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

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