Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Trading Down 7.7% - Should You Sell?

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.91. 296,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,315,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 18,747.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,369,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 4,346,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 311,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,359,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,614 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc NASDAQ: ACHV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

Further Reading

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