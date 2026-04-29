ACM Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 255% compared to the typical volume of 3,653 call options.

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ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 210,598 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.69. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,132,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,377.36. This represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,750 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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