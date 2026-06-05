ACM Research Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 17,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 285% compared to the average volume of 4,639 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $331,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,100. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,441,850. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Down 9.9%

ACMR stock traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 581,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,419. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 2.01. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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