ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.42 Per Share

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a 10.5% increase from ACNB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ACNB has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. ACNB has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACNB to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

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ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACNB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 5,924 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,591. The firm has a market cap of $523.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. ACNB had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACNB will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

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