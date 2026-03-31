ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.96 and traded as low as $47.08. ACNB shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 60,972 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACNB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ACNB in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ACNB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ACNB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACNB

ACNB Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $492.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.69 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. ACNB's payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In other ACNB news, EVP Brett D. Fulk sold 1,486 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $72,100.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,848.96. The trade was a 58.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin J. Hayes sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,021.60. The trade was a 22.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in ACNB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the bank's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,942 shares of the bank's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,036 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the bank's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company's stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

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