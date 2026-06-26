Acuity (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Acuity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Acuity from $342.00 to $295.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.67.

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Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $358.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.32 and a 200 day moving average of $307.72. Acuity has a 12 month low of $257.04 and a 12 month high of $380.17.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The electronics maker reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.14. Acuity had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura O'shaughnessy acquired 1,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $282.98 per share, with a total value of $282,980.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,350.78. The trade was a 47.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,532. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Acuity by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Acuity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acuity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Acuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Acuity this week:

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

Further Reading

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