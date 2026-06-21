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3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 21, 2026
Interior aisle of a retail store stocked with cleaning products, tools, and small appliances.

Key Points

  • Elevated oil prices stemming from damaged global energy infrastructure are fueling persistent inflation, creating demand for inflation-resistant stocks with pricing power.
  • TJX Companies, the largest off-price retailer, posted fiscal Q2 comps above 6% and targets up to $3 billion in share buybacks for 2026.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Casey's General Stores offer inflation resilience through debt-free or self-funded models, share buybacks, and opportunistic growth strategies.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Inflation is here and unlikely to leave soon, creating a need among investors. The need is for inflation-resistant stocks to offset broader market volatility.

Today’s inflation issues are underpinned by elevated oil prices. Although the Iran conflict appears to be winding down, the damage to global oil infrastructure will remain. Estimates vary but tend to agree: global energy capacity is down by the double digits, and it will be at least a year before it comes back online in most cases. In extreme cases, estimates run as high as 5 years.

Oil demand outpaces supply by nearly 1 million barrels per day. This leads to declining stockpiles and upward pressure on oil prices, which in turn fuels inflation. Inflation-resistant stocks are so because they cater to essentials and necessities, things that people and businesses need all the time, regardless of what they cost. This provides pricing power to those companies, supporting their margins and cash flow and enabling capital returns that boost investor returns over time.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlets: A Cheap Play on Off-Price Retail

It’s easy to lump Ollie’s Bargain Outlet NASDAQ: OLLI in with the dollar store crowd, as it sells many of the same items. The difference is that Ollie’s is a bargain-basement, closeout model, whereas dollar stores are traditional retailers. Ollie’s is not tied to inventory or product lines, selling what it can find cheaply and providing value to its customers. It is more like a baby TJX Companies, nimble and flexible in the face of consumer headwinds, opportunistically taking advantage of deals as they arise.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Today

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. stock logo
OLLIOLLI 90-day performance
Ollie's Bargain Outlet
$76.91 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$73.32
$141.74
P/E Ratio
18.99
Price Target
$125.13
Add to Watchlist

Among Ollie’s attractions is its debt-free balance sheet and capacity to self-fund growth. Catalysts in 2026 include converting currently vacant Big Lots locations to the Ollie’s format and turning "dark-rent" expense into revenue-generating square footage, thereby widening margins. Cash flow is central to this investment thesis, as for all inflation-fighting stocks, as it enables value-building capital returns. Ollie’s does not yet pay dividends but may in the future; capital returns consist of share buybacks that reduced the count by more than 1% on a trailing 12-month basis as of the Q1 2026 earnings report.

The analysts' group created a headwind for Ollie’s stock by lowering price targets over the past year. However, the market overreacted, falling beneath the low end of the price target range, setting the stage for a rebound later this year.

A catalyst for a rebound could come in an upcoming earnings release if the company reports converted dark space or improved sales and margins. As it stands, the consensus calls for about 60% upside; institutions own nearly 100% of the shares and, on balance, are accumulating in 2026.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock chart showing the stock at sub-$80 levels, with potential for a rebound growing.

Casey’s General Stores: Generally a Buy, No Matter What

Casey’s General Stores NASDAQ: CASY is among the highest-quality growth stories on the market today. It is expanding a network of convenience stores through organic growth and acquisitions, self-funding the strategy, and paying investors to own it.

Casey's General Stores Today

Casey's General Stores, Inc. stock logo
CASYCASY 90-day performance
Casey's General Stores
$842.25 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$490.00
$927.85
Dividend Yield
0.27%
P/E Ratio
43.96
Price Target
$925.25
Add to Watchlist

Its advantages include high-turnover items that enable rapid price responses, a rural moat, and high-margin prepared food items. It benefits from organic traffic and trade-down shopping and has an edge due to diminished competition stemming from its rural-oriented footprint.

Highlights in 2026 include the successful and rapid integration of its Fike’s acquisition and margin improvements in both inside and fuel sales.

Casey’s capital return includes dividends, distribution growth, and share buybacks. 2026 catalysts include the resumption of buybacks, which were paused in 2025 to conserve capital for acquisitions. The story as of mid-June is that the share count resumed decline on a quarterly and year-over-year basis and is expected to continue declining for the foreseeable future. The biggest risk is that the company will pause buybacks again, preserving capital for another value-building acquisition.

CASY stock price chart showing a multi-year uptrend with EMA, MACD, and Stochastic indicators from 2022 to 2026.

The TJX Companies: Top-Tier Inflation-Fighting Stock

TJX Companies Today

The TJX Companies, Inc. stock logo
TJXTJX 90-day performance
TJX Companies
$163.81 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$119.84
$170.00
Dividend Yield
1.17%
P/E Ratio
31.81
Price Target
$174.58
Add to Watchlist

The TJX Companies NYSE: TJX is a top-tier inflation-fighting stock, and that is saying something because inflation-fighting stocks are inherently quality stocks. Its strength lies in its scale and reach, as it is the largest off-price retailer of fashion and home goods.

It's growing at an industry-leading pace, underpinned by robust deal volume and consumer traffic. Its highlights include ample availability of in-demand, branded merchandise and strong organic traffic. Fiscal Q2 systemwide comps increased by more than 6%, well above company forecasts, driving a healthy profit margin.

TJX’s catalysts are numerous, including an increase in its buyback authorization. The company upped its 2026 target by a quarter-billion dollars, targeting up to $3 billion in total purchases or about 1.6% of the mid-June market cap. TJX’s dividend is also attractive, yielding 1.2% at record-high share prices. The distribution is also expected to grow; the company maintains a double-digit compound annual growth rate and has the capacity to sustain it in the coming years.

TJX chart showing an uptrend supported by growth, earnings quality, and capital returns.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Right Now?

Before you consider Ollie's Bargain Outlet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet wasn't on the list.

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
4.5145 of 5 stars		$76.91flatN/A18.99Moderate Buy$125.13
Casey's General Stores (CASY)
4.3963 of 5 stars		$842.25flat0.27%43.96Moderate Buy$925.25
TJX Companies (TJX)
4.4506 of 5 stars		$163.81flat1.17%31.81Buy$174.58
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