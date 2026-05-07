Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Acushnet has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

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Acushnet Trading Down 8.3%

NYSE GOLF opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). Acushnet had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet's product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

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