Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) Trading Up 14% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adamas Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAM - Get Free Report) shares were up 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.8360. Approximately 399,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 675,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Adamas Trust had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 24.76%.The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.00 million.

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Adamas Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Adamas Trust's payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADAM shares. JonesTrading upped their price target on Adamas Trust from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adamas Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Adamas Trust from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Report on ADAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamas Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company's stock.

Adamas Trust Trading Up 14.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $799.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.08.

About Adamas Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

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