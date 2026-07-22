Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $65.4360 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $1,012,890.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 230,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,211,806.67. This trade represents a 16.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 386,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $8,501,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,019,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,442,672.58. This trade represents a 27.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 851,484 shares of company stock worth $17,588,045 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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