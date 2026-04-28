Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $60.8910 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 614,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,707. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.25.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 63,103 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $831,066.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,592,130.67. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 470,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $6,192,099.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,301,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,658.21. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,568,062 shares of company stock valued at $37,025,768 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,258 shares of the company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 728.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 333,379 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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