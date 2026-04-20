Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 470,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $6,192,099.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,301,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,305,658.21. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 470,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $6,193,403.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,522,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,045,503.86. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,479,941 shares of company stock worth $35,758,311 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company's stock worth $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company's stock worth $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,635 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,855 shares of the company's stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,644 shares of the company's stock worth $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.47 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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