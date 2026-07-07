Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Francis Lo Sells 51,004 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) insider Francis Lo sold 51,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,145,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,095.60. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $1,012,890.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Francis Lo sold 39,741 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $695,070.09.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Francis Lo sold 22,564 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $340,039.48.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.5%

ADPT opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company's stock worth $89,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 3,299,635 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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