Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 913,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session's volume of 610,285 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.10.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.83.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 154,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $3,271,795.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,816.92. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 411,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,823,725. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 920,545 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company's stock worth $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company's stock worth $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,635 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,041,000 after buying an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,644 shares of the company's stock worth $51,670,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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