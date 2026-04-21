Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.2222.

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A number of equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Insider Activity

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $87,402.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,443.56. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $78,416.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,761.16. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,768,970. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company's stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.8%

ADUS stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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