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Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Adecco logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adecco shares hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $10.98 and last at $11.0550 on a volume of 26,673 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—Jefferies cut to a "moderate sell" while UBS and Zacks moved to "hold"—and the consensus rating is currently Hold (two Buy, four Hold).
  • The company recently topped estimates with quarterly EPS of $0.44 versus $0.35 and revenue of $7.01B versus $6.95B, and its fundamentals show a $3.7B market cap, P/E of 11.06, PEG 0.88 and expected FY EPS of 1.55.
  • Five stocks we like better than Adecco.

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.0550, with a volume of 26673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHEXY

Adecco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecco SA will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

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