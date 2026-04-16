Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.8350, but opened at $12.5052. Adecco shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 2,474 shares traded.

Get Adecco alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHEXY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecco presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adecco

Adecco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Adecco had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adecco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adecco wasn't on the list.

While Adecco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here