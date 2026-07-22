Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Adecco logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adecco shares gapped up at the open, rising from a prior close of $12.3740 to an opening price of $13.49 and last trading at $13.47.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, but the consensus remains “Hold.” Recent changes included upgrades from BNP Paribas Exane and Zacks Research, while Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and UBS issued downgrades.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.29 versus estimates of $0.27 and revenue of $6.62 billion versus $6.55 billion expected. Adecco also carries a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a market cap of about $4.68 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Adecco.

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.3740, but opened at $13.49. Adecco shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 1,230 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco from a "cautious" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHEXY

Adecco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Adecco had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecco SA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Adecco Right Now?

Before you consider Adecco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adecco wasn't on the list.

While Adecco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it.
They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines