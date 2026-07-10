Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Up 5.8% - Should You Buy?

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 5,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 24,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecco from a "cautious" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Adecco Trading Up 4.6%

The business's fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Adecco had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Analysts predict that Adecco SA will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

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