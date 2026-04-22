Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Director Christian Ferdinando Deprati Sells 1,163 Shares

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) Director Christian Ferdinando Deprati sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $15,153.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,338.25. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 1,544,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,911. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.08. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $432.91 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Adecoagro from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $4,629,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 86.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 212,685 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company's stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro NYSE: AGRO is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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