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Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Up 5.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Adecoagro logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Adecoagro shares rose 5.9% on Wednesday, trading as high as $11.30 after closing at $10.78 the prior day. Trading volume was far below average, with about 139,872 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: recent target-price changes came from JPMorgan, Citigroup, UBS, and Weiss Ratings, and the stock now carries an average “Reduce” rating with a consensus target of $12.12.
  • The company’s latest earnings missed expectations, posting a loss of $0.24 per share versus a $0.25 profit estimate, even as revenue came in above forecasts at $419.44 million. Adecoagro also recently paid a dividend, but its payout ratio is extremely high at 1,200%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.4120. Approximately 139,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,119,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adecoagro from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecoagro from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.20 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adecoagro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.03 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.49). Adecoagro had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $419.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.1213 per share. This represents a yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Adecoagro's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 44,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 73,733 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company's stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro NYSE: AGRO is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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