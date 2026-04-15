Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's What Happened

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.9140. 249,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,228,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Adecoagro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adecoagro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Adecoagro from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.20 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $432.91 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adecoagro news, CEO Mariano Bosch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 897,249 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,110.50. This trade represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company's stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro NYSE: AGRO is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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