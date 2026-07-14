Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.1167.

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A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGRO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adecoagro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Adecoagro from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adecoagro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Adecoagro from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.20 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adecoagro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company's stock.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Adecoagro stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.49). Adecoagro had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $419.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. This represents a yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Adecoagro's payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro NYSE: AGRO is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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