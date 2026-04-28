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ADENTRA (ADEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
ADENTRA logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ADENTRA will report its Q1 2026 results after the close on Tuesday, May 5; analysts expect EPS $0.4256 and revenue of $740.44 million, with a conference call scheduled for May 6 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • The stock traded at $35.11 (down 0.5%) with a market cap of ~$851.2 million and a PE of 12.96, and the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.16 (annualized $0.64, yield ~1.8%, DPR ~15.8%).
  • Analysts have mostly raised targets recently and the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” (four Buys and one Hold), with target prices as high as C$61.00 from some firms.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ADENTRA to post earnings of $0.4256 per share and revenue of $740.4440 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

ADENTRA Trading Down 0.5%

TSE ADEN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. 4,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,023. ADENTRA has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $41.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.39.

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. ADENTRA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$49.50 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.50 to C$52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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