Adidas (ADDYY) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $7.5668 billion for the quarter.

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Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.36 billion. Adidas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, analysts expect Adidas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adidas Trading Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Adidas has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADDYY. Zacks Research raised Adidas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Adidas from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adidas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.02.

View Our Latest Report on ADDYY

About Adidas

Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world's leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas's product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

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