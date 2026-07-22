Moog Is More Than a Missile Maker, and Wall Street Is Noticing

With all the noise around semiconductor and AI companies, defense stocks have been one of the market's quieter success stories this year, and few have run harder than Moog Inc. NYSE: MOG.A. Shares of the precision motion and control specialist are up over 60% year to date, and the good news for investors just hearing about them is that there could still be a ton of room to run.

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Earlier this week, one of Wall Street's biggest banks, JPMorgan, initiated coverage on Moog with an Overweight rating and a fresh $520 price target. From where the stock is currently trading, this street-high target implies more than 30% upside.

JPMorgan is not alone in leaning bullish. Moog currently carries a Buy consensus rating, and other recent analyst moves have also been positive, including Truist’s Strong Buy rating and TD Cowen’s $450 price target. JPMorgan’s $520 target is still the highest of the group, but the broader takeaway is simple: Wall Street is increasingly buying into Moog’s turnaround story.

For a stock that’s been setting record high after record high in recent weeks, that's a bold call, and investors should be sitting up and taking notice.

Why JPMorgan Thinks Moog’s Growth Story Is Still Early

JPMorgan analyst Tomohiko Sano's bullish thesis rests on two key ideas. The first is that Moog is only midway through a multi-year transformation, driven largely by changes in its manufacturing. That's the operational piece. The more interesting part is the breadth of what the company is exposed to.

In his view, Moog isn't the pure defense play that many on Wall Street might assume it is. Sano highlighted its diversified exposure across missile replacement, commercial aerospace, industrial automation and the AI-driven infrastructure buildout, which is an unusually wide set of end markets for a company of its size. Each of those is currently in an upcycle, and few businesses sit at the intersection of all four.

That diversification is easiest to see in the programs themselves. On the defense side, Moog supplies content across missile systems, including PAC-3, THAAD and Tomahawk, all of which are seeing sustained replacement demand as global stockpiles are drawn down faster than they can be refilled.

Beyond missiles, the company also supports long-term military projects like the F-35 fighter and the MV-75 transport aircraft. It provides flight control equipment used in commercial aircraft production - all of which helps explain why JPMorgan called Moog a "resilient compounder" that's on track to keep growing revenue at current rates through 2028.

Record Backlog and Rising Guidance Support the Bull Case

The financials support the theory. In its most recent quarterly report, Moog reported one of its highest revenue prints ever, impressive margin growth and increased forward guidance from management. Interestingly, all of Moog's business units contributed to the growth, backing up JPMorgan’s point on its diversification being an asset.

The company’s backlog told its own story, with Moog's 12-month backlog jumping to record levels, showing just how strong the underlying demand is right now. Given that Moog is set to release its next quarterly report at the end of July, investors will be watching closely for signs that this demand upswing is both maintaining its trajectory and resulting in even better numbers.

Moog Inc. (MOG.A) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 22, 2026

Moog’s Premium Valuation Leaves Little Room for Error

Here's where the bulls need to be honest with themselves. Moog currently trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of about 45, up from 26 last summer and 21 the year before. Based on that metric alone, shares of Moog are currently at their most expensive level in more than five years.

However, the bull response is that Moog has simply narrowed its historical discount to missile system peers like Curtiss-Wright NYSE: CW and HEICO Corp NYSE: HEI, both of which currently trade at even higher multiples.

That's fair as far as it goes, but those peers are also sitting near their own record valuations, so anchoring to them isn’t an ideal comparison. The more honest framing is that Moog is being priced as though the ongoing transformation is already complete.

The thing is, though, that’s not all that unusual for a company that’s currently in the middle of a generational upswing like Moog is. Like with many tech stocks, when investors believe they’re getting in on what could one day be considered the ground floor, they’re happy to pay a premium. And based on JPMorgan’s update, that could well be what we’re looking at here.

The Catalysts That Could Keep Moog’s Momentum Intact

As we head into the rest of the summer, the weight of analyst opinion sits firmly on the bullish side, and JPMorgan's latest update bodes well for the coming months—as long as the company delivers another strong report next week.

If they can do that, then there’s every reason to think JPMorgan’s $520 price target could soon come into view. Geopolitical tensions continue to drive demand, commercial aerospace production is solid, and the data center buildout is creating fresh industrial demand that Moog's cooling and automation products are well placed to serve. All of these are long-cycle stories, and that's ultimately what makes Moog still such an attractive option right now.

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