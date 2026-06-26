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Data Center Delays Create Opportunity in These 3 Stocks

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 26, 2026
A large data center campus under construction at dusk, with electrical infrastructure and cooling equipment in the foreground.

Key Points

  • Data center construction delays are creating a growing backlog that could benefit infrastructure suppliers for years.
  • Eaton, Quanta Services, and Vertiv provide critical power, transmission, and cooling solutions for AI data centers.
  • Rising hyperscaler AI spending supports long-term demand even as project timelines stretch due to supply and permitting constraints.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eaton.

A popular saying in professional sports is that Father Time is undefeated. The clock stops for no professional athlete. The same can be true of the current data center buildout.

recent JPMorgan Chase report states that more than 60% of the planned data center capacity for 2027 has not yet been started. An additional 7% of projects under construction are being delayed by supply chain bottlenecks, permitting hurdles, and power shortages.

Investors who focus on FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) argue that the shift out of technology stocks, particularly hyperscaler stocks, is evidence that the data center story is falling apart.

But the recent earnings season refuted that point of view. Demand is real. The money is committed. In the last quarter, the four major hyperscalers raised their combined AI-related capital expenditures to $750 billion for this calendar year. That demand is expected to reach $1 trillion in 2027.

But the one factor that investors can’t control is the time it takes to actually build the data centers. The story has gotten ahead of the shovels.

Data Center Backlog Stocks Could Be the Bigger AI Trade

A more likely reason for the selloff is rotation into the stocks of companies that are essential to filling this backlog. The companies supplying the equipment needed to build new facilities stand to be the largest beneficiaries.

One option for investors is to look at exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to physical data center infrastructure. One example is the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF BATS: PAVE, which is up 22% in 2026 as of this writing.

However, investors may do better by investing in individual stocks within these funds. That can provide the opportunity for market-beating gains and, in some cases, dividends that can beat the performance of a single fund.

Eaton Is Turning AI Data Center Spend Into Backlog Growth

Eaton Today

Eaton Corporation, PLC stock logo
ETNETN 90-day performance
Eaton
$401.55 -18.32 (-4.36%)
As of 11:07 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$311.92
$436.74
Dividend Yield
1.10%
P/E Ratio
39.25
Price Target
$420.95
Add to Watchlist
Eaton NYSE: ETN sells the electrical guts inside an AI data center. Think of switchgear, UPS systems, busways, and power distribution units that connect the grid to the server racks. The Q1 2026 numbers tell the story. In Eaton’s Electrical Americas segment, data center orders surged roughly 240% year over year, while data center revenue in the segment grew about 50%.

That growth is likely to accelerate. Eaton closed the Boyd Thermal acquisition to expand into liquid cooling. The company is also collaborating with NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on the Beam Rubin DSX platform for AI factories. Plus, a planned Reverse Morris Trust deal will spin off Eaton's Mobility Group. That leaves a more focused Electrical and Aerospace business aligned squarely with AI buildout demand.

ETN is up 28% year-to-date, which lands it within 5% of its consensus price target. However, since the company’s Q1 2026 earnings report, analysts have been aggressively raising their price targets.

Weekly stock price chart for Eaton Corporation showing an uptrend with 50-day simple moving average support.

Why Quanta Services Offers the Clearest Backlog Visibility

Quanta Services Today

Quanta Services, Inc. stock logo
PWRPWR 90-day performance
Quanta Services
$698.07 -20.52 (-2.86%)
As of 11:07 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$363.01
$788.75
Dividend Yield
0.06%
P/E Ratio
95.76
Price Target
$733.87
Add to Watchlist
Quanta Services NYSE: PWR does the physical work that turns a data center site plan into delivered power. The company builds high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and load centers. At its 2026 Investor Day, management outlined a $2.4 trillion addressable market through 2030.

The backlog supports that forecast. Quanta exited Q4 with a $44 billion backlog, up 27.5% year-over-year. Management now guides for 15% to 20% annual EPS (earnings per share) growth through 2030. Internal training programs have built a skilled-labor moat that smaller rivals struggle to match. That gives PWR pricing power as electricians and linemen become scarce.

PWR is up over 65% year-to-date, and like ETN, it’s within about 5% of its consensus price target. But analyst sentiment is bullish, and the chart is constructive, with support at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and a MACD on the cusp of reversing.

Quanta Services one-year stock price chart showing an ascending 50-day SMA and MACD indicator.

Vertiv Turns AI Heat and Power Demand Into Backlog Growth

Vertiv Today

Vertiv Holdings Co. stock logo
VRTVRT 90-day performance
Vertiv
$303.02 -22.55 (-6.93%)
As of 11:07 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$110.06
$379.93
Dividend Yield
0.08%
P/E Ratio
76.14
Price Target
$326.39
Add to Watchlist
Vertiv NYSE: VRT sells the power and thermal infrastructure inside the building. Once Quanta finishes the grid work, Vertiv's UPS systems, switchgear, racks, and liquid cooling take over. Roughly 75% of revenue now comes from data center customers. Q1 2026 revenue grew 30% to $2.65 billion. Project backlog more than doubled to over $15 billion.

Management raised its full-year guidance to $13.5 to $14 billion in net sales. Recent acquisitions of Strategic Thermal Labs and ThermoKey extend Vertiv from chip-level cold plates to facility-scale heat rejection. Vertiv was also named a Tier 1 partner on Hut 8's NASDAQ: HUT gigawatt-scale Beacon Point AI campus. Each hyperscaler win reinforces the picks-and-shovels thesis.

VRT is up over 95% in 2026 and is also trading within 5% of its consensus price target. The company also has the most mixed analyst picture of the three stocks on this list. But investors willing to play the long game should consider VRT's potential for strong dividend growth in the coming years.

Stock price chart for Vertiv Holdings showing an upward trend with a buyer support note near $280.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eaton Right Now?

Before you consider Eaton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eaton wasn't on the list.

While Eaton currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Eaton (ETN)
4.5066 of 5 stars		$402.01-4.3%1.09%39.30Moderate Buy$420.95
Quanta Services (PWR)
4.3779 of 5 stars		$696.80-3.0%0.06%95.86Moderate Buy$733.87
Vertiv (VRT)
4.1529 of 5 stars		$303.88-6.7%0.08%76.30Moderate Buy$326.39
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9954 of 5 stars		$193.14-1.3%0.52%29.57Buy$303.84
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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