 Skip to main content
NYSE:MOG.A

Moog Stock Forecast, Price & News

Notice: This company has been marked as potentially delisted and may not be actively trading.
$90.29
+2.34 (+2.66 %)
(As of 05/14/2021 12:00 AM ET)
Add
Compare
Today's Range
$87.55
$90.41
50-Day Range
$76.89
$83.50
52-Week Range
$32.49
$95.93
Volume87,279 shs
Average Volume120,804 shs
Market Capitalization$2.89 billion
P/E Ratio1,128.77
Dividend Yield1.22%
Beta1.56

Receive MOG.A News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Moog and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.


Moog logo

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers controls for steering tactical and strategic missiles, and naval surface ships and submarines; and weapons stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms, as well as slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, and motors. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides components and systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; supplies electromechanical motion simulation bases for the flight simulation and training applications; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, as well as custom test systems and controls for automotive, structural, and fatigue testing. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition; and hydraulics, slip rings, rotary unions and fiber optic rotary joints, motors, and infusion and enteral pumps. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Headlines

Is It Time To Consider Buying Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)? - Yahoo Finance
Is It Time To Consider Buying Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)? - Yahoo Finance
May 10, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Moog (MOG.A) is on the Move, Heres Why the Trend Could be Sustainable - Yahoo Finance
Moog (MOG.A) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable - Yahoo Finance
May 5, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Moog (MOG.A) is on the Move, Heres Why the Trend Could be Sustainable - Nasdaq
Moog (MOG.A) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable - Nasdaq
May 5, 2021 |  nasdaq.com
Moog Inc. (MOG.A) (MOG.B) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Moog Inc. (MOG.A) (MOG.B) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
May 4, 2021 |  fool.com
Moog Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year - Nasdaq
Moog Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year - Nasdaq
May 4, 2021 |  nasdaq.com
Moog (MOG.A) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? - Yahoo Finance
Moog (MOG.A) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? - Yahoo Finance
May 4, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Moog Inc. (MOG.A) CEO John Scannell on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript - Seeking Alpha
Moog Inc. (MOG.A) CEO John Scannell on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript - Seeking Alpha
May 1, 2021 |  seekingalpha.com
Moog Inc. -- Moodys announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Moog Inc. - Yahoo Finance
Moog Inc. -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Moog Inc. - Yahoo Finance
April 30, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Moog Reports Second Quarter Results - Business Wire
Moog Reports Second Quarter Results - Business Wire
April 30, 2021 |  businesswire.com
Moog (MOG.A) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates - Yahoo Finance
Moog (MOG.A) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates - Yahoo Finance
April 30, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
See More Headlines

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment
Sub-IndustryAerospace & Defense
SectorAerospace
Current SymbolNYSE:MOG.A
Previous SymbolNYSE:MOG/A
CUSIP61539420
CIK67887
Webwww.moog.com
Phone716-652-2000
Employees12,623
Year FoundedN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$2.88 billion
Price / Sales1.00
Cash Flow$8.34 per share
Price / Cash Flow10.83
Book Value$38.65 per share
Price / Book2.34

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$4.81
Net Income$9.20 million
Net Margins0.26%
Return on Equity12.36%
Return on Assets4.74%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.75
Current Ratio2.27
Quick Ratio1.39

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio1,128.77
Forward P/E Ratio22.02
P/E GrowthN/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares32,020,000
Market Cap$2.89 billion
Next Earnings Date7/23/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableNot Optionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.72 out of 5 stars

Aerospace Sector

15th out of 75 stocks

Miscellaneous Industrial & Commercial Machinery & Equipment Industry

4th out of 8 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 1.5Community Rank: 1.9Dividend Strength: 1.7Insider Behavior: 1.7Valuation: 1.9 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
speech bubbles
speech bubbles











Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Moog a buy right now?

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Moog in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should "buy" Moog stock.
View analyst ratings for Moog or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Moog?

Wall Street analysts have given Moog a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Moog wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is Moog's next earnings date?

Moog is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Friday, July 23rd 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Moog.

How were Moog's earnings last quarter?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April, 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.26. The aerospace company earned $736.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.01 million. Moog had a net margin of 0.26% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 12.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.
View Moog's earnings history.

How often does Moog pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Moog?

Moog announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
View Moog's dividend history.

Is Moog a good dividend stock?

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 1.22%. The dividend payout ratio of Moog is 20.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moog will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.65% next year. This indicates that Moog will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.
View Moog's dividend history.

What guidance has Moog issued on next quarter's earnings?

Moog issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday, April, 30th. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.

What price target have analysts set for MOG.A?

3 brokers have issued 12 month price objectives for Moog's shares. Their forecasts range from $92.00 to $105.00. On average, they expect Moog's share price to reach $99.00 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 9.6% from the stock's current price.
View analysts' price targets for Moog or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Moog's key executives?

Moog's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. John R. Scannell, Chairman & CEO (Age 58, Pay $1.45M)
  • Ms. Jennifer Walter, VP & CFO (Age 50, Pay $629.02k)
  • Mr. Patrick J. Roche, VP & Group Pres of Industrial Systems (Age 58, Pay $610.5k)
  • Mr. Mark Joseph Trabert, VP & Group Pres of Aircraft Controls (Age 62, Pay $887.54k)
  • Ms. Maureen Mary Athoe, VP and Pres of Space & Defense Group (Age 63, Pay $814.93k)
  • Mr. Michael J. Swope, Principal Accounting Officer & Controller (Age 36)
  • Ann Marie Luhr, Head of Investor Relations
  • Paul DellaNeve, VP of Corp. Devel.
  • Mr. Paul Wilkinson, VP & Chief HR Officer (Age 41)
  • Mr. Robert J. Olivieri, Sec. (Age 71)

Who are some of Moog's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Moog include Honeywell International (HON), The Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD), TransDigm Group (TDG), HEICO (HEI), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Textron (TXT), Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), Curtiss-Wright (CW), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), Hexcel (HXL), Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS).
View all of MOG.A's competitors.

What is Moog's stock symbol?

Moog trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "MOG.A."

What is Moog's stock price today?

One share of MOG.A stock can currently be purchased for approximately $90.29.

How much money does Moog make?

Moog has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and generates $2.88 billion in revenue each year. The aerospace company earns $9.20 million in net income (profit) each year or $4.81 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Moog have?

Moog employs 12,623 workers across the globe.

What is Moog's official website?

The official website for Moog is www.moog.com.

Where are Moog's headquarters?

Moog is headquartered at 400 JAMISON ROAD EAST AURORA, NEW YORK NY, 14052.

How can I contact Moog?

Moog's mailing address is 400 JAMISON ROAD EAST AURORA, NEW YORK NY, 14052. The aerospace company can be reached via phone at 716-652-2000 or via email at [email protected]


This page was last updated on 5/17/2021 by MarketBeat.com Staff

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.