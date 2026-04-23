Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock's current price.

ADNT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.56.

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Adient Trading Up 0.3%

ADNT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 234,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Adient has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 62.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

About Adient

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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